Jose Mourinho responds to Manchester United's Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho has responded to comments made by Manchester United's Paul Pogba. The Tottenham Hotspur manager has refused to be pulled into a war of words and brushed aside the Frenchman's opinion.

Paul Pogba hit out at Jose Mourinho yesterday and claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a better man-manager than his former boss.

The United star added that the Portuguese would do anything possible to throw the players under the bus, while Ole would never do such a thing.

Jose Mourinho was asked by the media about this on Friday night, and the 58-year-old said he 'couldn't care less' about Paul Pogba's criticism. He said:

"Paul Pogba's comments? I'd like to say that I could not care less what he says. I am not interested at all".

What did Manchester United's Paul Pogba say about Jose Mourinho?

Paul Pogba took a shot at Jose Mourinho and defended his current manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Friday. The 28-year-old claimed Jose Mourinho would take shots at his players and go against them, while Ole would never do that. He said:

"I don't know what happened, I'm sure Mourinho said something that would make people speak, that's what he does. We got the result we wanted, Ole knows it and we enjoyed that moment because we know Mourinho and we know what he likes. We don't need this [war of words], we just focus on us.

"We won the game, he lost the game and he doesn't want to speak about the game, he wants to speak about the dad of someone, that's what he does. Everybody knows him, it's very Mourinho.

"What I have now with Ole is different; he wouldn't go against the players. He wouldn't go against the players. Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist anymore. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole.

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho, everybody saw that, and the next day you don't know what happened. That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know. So, yeah."

Manchester United are up against Burnley tomorrow in the Premier League, while Tottenham drew against Everton last night.