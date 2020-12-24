Jose Mourinho reveals why he was disappointed with Dele Alli after Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho was highly critical of Dele Alli's performance against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

The north London club made it to the semi-finals of the competition with a 3-1 victory over the Championship side. However, this did not stop Jose Mourinho from unleashing his wrath on Dele Alli.

Dele Alli was handed a rare start on Wednesday night as Tottenham Hotspur faced a tricky test against Stoke City. The English midfielder has had a massive fall from grace in recent years and has fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Alli performed well on his return to the side but there was one moment in the game that infuriated his manager. With Spurs leading 1-0, the midfielder tried an extravagant flick that failed to find its target. Stoke won back possession and broke on the counter to score as equaliser.

This proved to be the final nail in the coffin as Alli was subbed off and replaced by Erik Lamela thirteen minutes later.

Jose Mourinho later explained why he was so disappointed with Alli for what he did. He said:

"Yes. For me a player who plays in that position is a player that has to link and create and not create problems for his own team. They got us on the counter attack, so yes I wwas upset."

"First half we were solid. They didnt touch ball, have a shot, have a corner. Instead of killing the game we kill ourselves. After that was a moment we needed stability and attitude."

Dele Alli's struggles at Tottenham Hotspur continue after he was criticised by Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur in recent years

The game against Stoke City was Dele Alli's eleventh appearance for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions this season.

The England international was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer after falling out of favour under Jose Mourinho towards the end of last season.

Alli, however, decided to stay at Tottenham and fight for his place in the team. He has gone on to make just four appearances in the Premier League and has largely been limited to appearances in cup competitions.

It now seems likely that Dele Alli will leave the club either in January or next summer. PSG and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in taking him on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.