Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho spoke to the media and revealed why star player Gareth Bale did not start in his team's eventful 3-3 draw against West Ham.

Tottenham took a 3-0 first half lead against David Moyes' men but were pegged back in the final ten minutes of the game, when West Ham scored three including a last gasp rocket from Manuel Lanzini.

Mourinho only brought on star signing Gareth Bale in the 72nd minute for Steven Bergwijn and the Welsh winger showed a couple of glimpses of brilliance, despite not troubling the scorers.

Jose Mourinho then spoke to the media after the game, sticking by his decision of not starting the Welshman.

"I honestly don't think so[that Tottenham's chances were affected by not starting Gareth Bale] .

"The decision not to start him was I think a good decision - a decision to show that he doesn't have a beautiful chair waiting for him in the team and he sits there the first time he can.

"It was a message to the team that in this team everybody has to fight for positions."

Jose Mourinho bemoans Tottenham's mentality

The Portuguese boss was also candid while addressing his team's capitulation to concede 3 late goals against West Ham.

He claimed that despite being the better team on the night, his player did not have the psychological fortitude to handle the opponent's late resurgence.

Son Heung-min's goal inside the first minute was appended by 2 great goals from Harry Kane in the first half

However, West Ham's belief grew in the second half and David Moyes' men were rewarded with a foothold in the game when Fabian Balbuena headed home from a freekick in the 82nd minute.

This was followed by an unfortunate Davinson Sanchez own goal in the 85th minute before Manuel Lanzini scored one of the contenders for goal of the season with a screamer in the 4th minute of added time.

"It was exactly when we were in control that we conceded the first and their belief went up. My guys were not strong enough to cope with it psychologically. The last few seconds we lost two points," said Mourinho after the game