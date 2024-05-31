Jose Mourinho set for reunion with ex-Manchester United star he ‘never wanted’ at Old Trafford after agreeing new coaching job: Reports

Jose Mourinho will be reunited with a former Manchester United player as he closes in on an appointment as the new Fenerbahce manager. The Portuguese manager will link up with midfielder Fred, who he famously did not want at Old Trafford, when he moves to Istanbul this summer.

One of the most iconic managers of his generation, Mourinho has been without a job since getting sacked by AS Roma in January. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has been hunting for a new job, and he is reportedly set to become the new Fenerbahce manager.

Waiting for Jose Mourinho in Istanbul will be Brazilian midfielder Fred, who swapped Manchester for Istanbul last summer. He joined Manchester United while Mourinho was manager, but the Portuguese tactician did not buy into the idea of signing the Brazilian from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mourinho admitted that he never wanted the midfielder but only agreed to sign him because he feared the club would not give him another midfielder, if he did not. Fred went on to become a regular for Mourinho and his successor Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer before leaving last summer.

Fred helped Fenerbahce finish the Turkish Super Lig season in second place on 99 points, three points behind rivals and champions Galatasaray. Ismail Kartal's sise lost just once all season but still failed to win the title, highlighting the magnitude of the work on Jose Mourinho's lap at the club.

Fenerbahce have quite a strong few players in their squad, including captain Edin Dzeko and striker Michy Batshuayi. Mourinho will be tasked with winning a first league title in 11 years for the side from the 2024-24 campaign.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is set to reach an agreement with Fenerbahce to take over as their new manager from 2024-25. Fabrizio Romano reports that a two-year contract with the option of a third year is on the table for the Portuguese tactician to sign.

Fenerbahce will be the 11th different side the Special One will take charge of after spells in England, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. He has won league titles in each of these leagues and will be keen on adding more silverware to his cabinet as Fenerbahce boss.

Under Ismail Kartal in 2023-24, Fenerbahce played some of their best football in ages despite losing Arda Guler last summer. Mourinho will be charged with replicating same while also helping the side win silverware next season.