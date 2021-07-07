Jose Mourinho singles out key player ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash against Denmark

Ahead of England's Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark, Jose Mourinho believes Jack Grealish must be in the starting XI for the game.

The Aston Villa man has barely played under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020, but England has looked a better side with him on the pitch.

Jose Mourinho heaped praise on Grealish ahead of England's game against Denmark. He told TalkSPORT:

"Everybody knows that I like Grealish because he never hides. "He creates very unbalanced situations for the opposition, he's very, very brave. He breaks the routines of the game. I believe that when a team is so solid like England is, because they are a really solid team especially with the dynamic of Rice and Phillips in front of the back four, I believe the team always needs a player like Grealish."

Everybody knows I like Grealish.



When a team's so solid, like England, they need a player like him.



It doesn't look he's an option to start, and Gareth's right, especially if he wins the Euros!



José Mourinho explains why he'd like to see more of #ENG's Grealish.

Grealish has only started one game at Euro 2020 so far, in the 1-0 win against the Czech Republic. The winger came on as a substitute against Germany in the Round of 16 and provided an assist to Harry Kane to make it 2-0.

Gareth Southgate left Grealish on the bench in England's 4-0 win against Ukraine in the quarter-finals, which left fans bewildered.

The Aston Villa man is set to start on the bench once again when England takes on Denmark tonight.

Jose Mourinho trusts Gareth Southgate to come good at Euro 2020

Gareth Southgate has been reluctant to start Jack Grealish for England at Euro 2020

The Portuguese tactician, however, is backing Gareth Southgate's decision-making. England is yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020 and is touted as one of the favorites to win the tournament. Mourinho explained:

"It doesn't look like he's an option to start with Gareth and Gareth is right, especially if he wins the Euros, and we are wrong. But I would always say Grealish. But I believe it's not going to be Grealish, I believe it's going to be (Bukayo) Saka. He did very well, the kid did very, very well."

If England gets past Denmark, they will face Roberto Mancini's high-flying Italy in the finals of Euro 2020 on July 12.

Tonight: the opportunity to write a new chapter in our history.



COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5ecqn5UOOE — England (@England) July 7, 2021

