Jose Mourinho has special clause added to Fenerbahce contract after agreeing 2-year deal - Reports

Jose Mourinho reportedly has a special clause in his contract with Turkish giants Fenerbahce which would allow him to pursue his biggest dream. The clause would see the Portuguese managerial mastermind terminate his contract if he gets the opportunity to manage the Portugal national team.

Jose Mourinho is set to return to management and is poised to take charge at Fenerbahce. The former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager is reportedly set to sign a two-year deal with the Yellow Canaries.

Mourinho has been out of management since January after he was sacked by Italian Serie A side AS Roma halfway through a poor campaign. The decorated manager is now set to manage in Turkey for the first time having formerly managed in Portugal, England, Spain and Italy.

As reported by talkSPORT, Mourinho has requested a clause in his deal with Fenerbahce which would see him leave his post under certain conditions. The 61-year-old is keeping the door open for the Portugal job should the opportunity arise.

The former Manchester United boss was reportedly approached by Portugal twice in his career. The first time he was considered for the Selecao job was back when he was at Real Madrid. He again had to turn down the job when he was in charge at Roma.

Jose Mourinho has admitted that he regrets letting the opportunity go when he was given the chance to manage his nation. He said, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“It was a hard decision. And wrong, maybe. I think so."

Roberto Martinez is currently in charge of Portugal since being appointed in 2023 and his deal expires in 2026 after the FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United star opens up on experience of working with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has opened up on his experience of being managed by Jose Mourinho. The Portugal international played only six times under his compatriot at the early stages of his career and thanked the manager for his influence on his career.

Dalot revealed that Mourinho convinced him to leave FC Porto for Manchester United and hailed his communication skills. Speaking to FourFourTwo, the 25-year-old said:

"It was a shame I only had a few months working with Jose Mourinho at United, but I'll always appreciate what he did – he had a big influence on my career. He convinced me to leave Porto and join United and gave me the confidence only he can give. He has a unique way of communicating – he can make you feel the best, or worst, player in the world. It was a shame I only had a few months working with him at United, but I'm in contact with him and will always appreciate what he did."

Dalot joined Manchester United in 2018 from Porto and has since established himself as an important player at Old Trafford. He has so far made 157 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring six times and producing 10 assists, winning two trophies in the process.