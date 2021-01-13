Jose Mourinho takes a dig at Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil 

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has taken a cheeky dig at Mesut Ozil in response to the Arsenal midfielder’s claim that he would rather retire than play for Spurs.

In a question and answer session on Twitter, Ozil was asked to choose between signing for Tottenham Hotspur or retiring, and the former Real Madrid star replied:

"Easy question. Retire!"

When asked about Ozil’s comments in a press conference, ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Fulham, Jose Mourinho gave a cheeky reply by asking:

"Who told him that Tottenham would be interested in signing him?"

Tottenham's upcoming opponents Fulham are reportedly furious at the English FA for being forced to play with just a 48-hour notice. This is because Tottenham's match against Aston Villa was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mourinho, however, believes it was the right decision and claims both clubs should accept it.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss said:

"The biggest impact is to have matches postponed, that is the biggest impact. I think it is a solution we all have to accept as a positive."

Tottenham will be looking to build on their 5-0 thumping of Marine FC in the FA Cup and move back into the top four in the Premier League.

Fenerbahce and D.C. United interested in Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil could leave Arsenal in January.

Mesut Ozil has been a peripheral figure since Mikel Arteta took charge of the north London club.

The 32-year-old, who has failed to make a single appearance for the Gunners since March, now looks to bring his seven-year stay at the Emirates to an end this January.

Mesut Ozil’s representatives are in talks with a number of clubs including Fenerbahce and DC United — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2021

Sky Sports claim that Ozil is in talks with Turkish club Fenerbahce over a loan move. However, MLS outfit D.C. United are reportedly ready to battle for the Arsenal man's signature.