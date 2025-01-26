Jose Mourinho wants Fenerbahce to sign Barcelona star - Reports

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho is keen for his side to make a move to sign Barcelona forward Ansu Fati this month, as per AS. The Spain international has struggled greatly for regular game time this season, having missed the start of the campaign through injury.

Once regarded as one of the finest products of the famed La Masia academy, Fati has seen his career stagnate as a result of injuries in recent years. Still only 22, the forward has played just 186 minutes of football this season under Hansi Flick and has played just 21 minutes of LaLiga football since November 10th.

The report from AS has revealed that Mourinho wants his Fenerbahce side to complete the loan signing of Fati, whose struggles have been clear for all to see. He was interested in signing the Spaniard in the summer, but the youngster preferred to stay at Barcelona. His lack of minutes may have changed his stance, and a move to Turkiye will see him remain there until the end of the season.

Fenerbahce signed Allan Saint-Maximin on loan from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli in the summer, but have been disappointed by the performance of the Frenchman. They are working to terminate his loan and instead being in Fati, who still has a lot to prove in his career at 22.

Ranked second in the Turkish Super Lig behind Galatasaray, Fenerbahce have been active in this month's window, signing Milan Skriniar on loan and Diego Carlos from Aston Villa. They intend to get at least one more player in before the end of the window, and Fati is their main target.

Surprise Premier League side makes move to sign Barcelona defender - Reports

Brentford have made a move to sign Barcelona star Andreas Christensen this month, as per Football Transfers. The Bees have spotted an opportunity with the former Chelsea man and have made inquiries about the possibility of signing him.

Christensen finds himself below Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, and Eric Garcia in the pecking order at Barca, and has not appeared since the opening day of the season. The 28-year-old Dane has an admirer in countryman and Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who would like to have him in London.

Brentford will try to sign the center-back on loan, with Barcelona preferring a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy. The Bees have already signed one player, Michael Kayode, this month, and will look to add another.

