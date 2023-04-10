"Jose Mourinho warned him", "Money can ruin talent" - Images of former Tottenham star Dele Alli inhaling nitrous oxide emerge, sparks online outrage

Former Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dele Alli has sparked outrage on social media after being spotted inhaling nitrous oxide.

Once heralded as a future England superstar, Alli has suffered a massive fall from grace. The 26-year-old went from wreaking havoc in the Premier League with Spurs to now being cast out of Besiktas' first team.

Alli has been on loan at Besiktas from Everton this season but has struggled to make an impact. He has started just 12 of 15 games across competitions for Senol Gunes' side, scoring thrice.

He returned to Everton last weekend to review an injury he picked up with Besiktas, per BBC Sport. However, the Englishman has created controversy during his downtime as he struggles for game time at the Vodafone Stadium. Pictures have emerged of him seemingly inhaling nitrous oxide in Manchester, England.

Alli may need to be careful as UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a ban on nitrous oxide last month. It's just the latest in what has been a disappointing drop-off for the English attacker.

He has earned 37 international caps for England, scoring three goals and providing seven assists. He has scored 51 goals and contributed 37 assists in 194 Premier League appearances.

Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said that he expected Alli to have a bright future before his fall from grace. Ferguson told Gary Neville on SportBible in 2021 (via Pundit Arena):

“I thought Dele Alli was going to be a top player, I must admit. I don’t know what’s happened there.”

Fans have lambasted Alli for using nitrous oxide. One alluded to the fact that Alli's former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho had warned him about his conduct:

"Jose Mourinho warned him."

Another fan thinks that money has essentially ruined Alli's career:

"Proof money can ruin talent."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the pictures of the former Tottenham midfielder surfacing online:

Barstool Football @StoolFootball Oh Dele, you had the world at your feet. Oh Dele, you had the world at your feet. 😔 https://t.co/jyRlHQf5hG

Tottenham's Harry Kane wishes Antonio Conte well after Italian's sacking

Harry Kane (right) wishes Antonio Conte well.

Tottenham dismissed Antonio Conte after the Italian coach gave a damning verdict of the club's desire. He put his players on blast as well as the club's higher-ups in a remarkable post-match press conference. His comments came following a 3-3 Premier League draw with bottom-placed Southampton on March 18.

Spurs captain Harry Kane has wished Conte well following his dismissal. He says to have held a good relationship with the Italian but didn't want to delve into Conte's press conference tirade (via Enfield Independent):

"I wish him luck in his next adventure, and in the meantime, we'll continue to fight with Cristian, Ryan (Mason) and the staff and try and achieve what we set out to."

Conte's longtime assistant Cristian Stellini and former Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason will see out the remainder of the season in charge. Kane said:

"I'm not going to get into that (press conference). It was an emotional moment after we should have won the game and to concede two goals in the way we did, we were all disappointed. He's a great man; his emotions come out at times, and that's who he is and he owns that."

Tottenham are fifth, three points off the top four. They sealed a controversial 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 8).

Poll : 0 votes