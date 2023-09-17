"Joselu is a better striker than Lewandowski", "Barca we're coming" - Twitter explodes as Real Madrid seal comeback win against Sociedad

Real Madrid staged yet another comeback win to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday (September 17) in La Lig. Goals from Federico Valverde and Joselu have sent fans on X (formerly Twitter) into hysteria.

However, Sociedad took a shock lead in just the fifth minute, courtesy of Ander Barrenetxea's effort. A superb pass from Takefusa Kubo found the Spanish forward who needed two bites of the cherry to beat Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Santiago Bernabeu was stunned. with many expecting Real Madrid to continue their superb start to the season. The hosts appeared to go 2-0 down just six minutes later when the impressive Kubo had the ball in the net.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal was deemed to be obstructing Kepa's vision during Kubo's goal, and the effort was ruled out. Madrid bounced back and found their feet.

Dani Carvajal did well to cut the ball back to Joselu in the 16th minute. and the Spanish striker went agonizingly close with the ball hitting the post. Carlo Ancelotti's men were finally showing life.

Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro then did superbly to spare Robin Le Normand's blushes in the 28th minute. A poor pass from the Frenchman was intercepted by Rodrygo, and the Brazilian sped into the visitors' box but was denied by Remiro.

It was Kepa's turn to come to the fore in the 31st minute as Txuri-Urdinak broke. A brilliant cross from Kubo was powerfully headed by Mikel Merino, but the on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper made a smart save.

Sociedad headed in at half-time buoyed by their lead, but it wouldn't take Real Madrid long to pull level in the second half. Federico Valverde grabbed the equaliser with a stunning strike in the 46th minute.

The Uruguayan playmaker was played the ball by Fran Garcia, and he unleashed a fierce effort that hit the post and flew into the back of the net. All of Imanol Alguacil's side's hard work from the first half was undone.

Joselu then gave Real Madrid the lead in the 60th minute following another assist from Garcia. The Spaniard headed in to put Ancelotti's men 2-1 up.

Madrid were pushing to go further in front, and Toni Kroos went close with a free-kick in the 70th minute. Jude Bellingham nearly continued his incredible start to life at the Bernabeu in the 90th minute, but his diving header was saved well by Remiro.

Los Blancos eventually claimed all three points but were made to work hard for it. One fan reckons Joselu is a better striker than Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski:

"Joselu is a better striker than Lewandoski, and only Barcelona fans will disagree."

Another fired a warning to Madrid's La Liga rivals Barca:

"Barca we're coming for you! Hala Madrid!"

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted as Real Madrid made it five wins from five in La Liga this season:

Carlo Ancelotti insists Jude Bellingham can handle the pressure at Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has flourished since arriving at the Bernabeu.

Bellingham has made a stunning start to his Real Madrid career that can only be rivaled by Cristiano Ronaldo. The English superstar has bagged five goals in as many games across competitions. His five in four was a mark equalled only by Ronaldo in 2009.

There's a ton of pressure on Bellingham's shoulders as he continues to wow fans at the Bernabeu. Nevertheless, Ancelotti has backed the England international to continue impressing due to his strong personality (via Football Espana):

“He’s very focused and not someone who can lose his head. I don’t know how many goals he can score. The key is personality over quality, and that this shirt doesn’t weigh you down."

Bellingham has perhaps been the signing of the summer despite the huge €103 million Madrid paid Borussia Dortmund for his services. That fee makes him Los Blancos' second most expensive signing, but he's already reaching expectations.