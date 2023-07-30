Journalist claims 22-year-old star will be 'slightly worried' about his starting position for Arsenal's opening PL game against Nottingham Forest

Journalist Charles Watts recently stated that Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli should be worried about his place in the Gunners' starting XI amid stiff competition from Leandro Trossard. The reporter believes that the Brazilian's place in the starting lineup may be in jeopardy due to Trossard's pre-season form for the north London outfit.

The Gunners secured the Belgian forward's services in January from Brighton & Hove Albion for £27 million. He has shined for the north London outfit in his first six months at the Emirates.

Trossard has been in great form for Arsenal during their ongoing pre-season as well. The Belgian international grabbed a brace in the Gunners' 5-3 victory over Barcelona on July 27.

Watts claimed that Martinelli should be worried about his place in Mikel Arteta's side ahead of their Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest on 12 August. The reporter said on his YouTube channel (as quoted by HITC):

"It’s not because of his performances. I think Martinelli has been a loser on tour because of Leandro Trossard. The form Trossard is showing and the impact he is making. You are looking and thinking ‘you have to play, surely'. Mikel has to start him if he carries on in that form. You look at where he might play and it would probably be in Martinelli’s position. Mikel likes him as a false nine."

Watts added:

“I just think [Gabriel] Jesus will start against Forest. I don’t think he will go to Trossard false nine and Jesus on the bench. If anyone has to be slightly worried about their position it’s probably Martinelli on that left-hand side.”

Despite Trossard's form, Martinelli played a crucial role in Arsenal's emphatic 2022/23 Premier League campaign. The Brazilian international scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 36 league appearances for the Gunners last season.

"He gives us something very different" - Mikel Arteta speaks on Arsenal star's performance in win over Barcelona

Arteta lauded Trossard for his performance against Barcelona. The Belgian forward stole the show after grabbing a brace in the pre-season friendly.

The Arsenal manager spoke highly of the forward and praised him for his work ethic since his move to the Emirates.

Arteta said after the match (as quoted by talkSPORT):

"[It was] Great to see him scoring. He’s been working so hard and came in a really good condition for pre-season."

The Spanish tactician added:

"He gives us something very different to the other wingers we have and he has got incredible versatility and unpredictability to play in different positions too. It will be good for his confidence, for sure."

It remains to be seen how the Belgian forward will fare as Arsenal prepare to challenge Manchester City for the league title again during the 2023/24 campaign.