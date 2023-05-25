Journalist claims Al-Hilal will sign Lionel Messi and his World Cup winning teammate this summer

Football analyst Khalid Al-Shenaif claimed that Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal will sign Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Sergio Busquets in the summer. The Argentine duo are currently in the final phases of their contracts with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. Busquets will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

Al-Shenaif claimed in a recent program of SBC:

"Messi is coming to Al-Hilal, accompanied by Di Maria and Busquets."

Felix Diaz, Spanish daily MARCA's editor-in-chief, claimed:

"Al-Hilal will win the services of the trio Messi, Di Maria, Busquets."

Diaz further said:

“Messi, Di Maria, Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Iniesta are coming to the Saudi League.”

Diaz also confirmed that Lionel Messi will not make a return to Barcelona in the summer and will join Al-Hilal instead:

"I assure you that Messi will not go to Barcelona..and his arrival to Al-Hilal with Di Maria is a matter of time."

He added:

"Messi's father stated that it would be difficult for his son to return to Barcelona. Paris will soon announce the Argentine's exit...and the player is coming to Al-Hilal."

Messi's arrival in Saudi Arabia will see him reignite his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. If Felix Diaz's comments are anything to go by, the Saudi Pro League looks set to become star-studded next season. Diaz also claimed that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is a target for SPL leaders Al-Ittihad.

Lionel Messi's father previously dismissed claims that the player has agreed terms with Al-Hilal

Previous reports emerged that Lionel Messi already has an agreement in place with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Messi's father, Jorge Messi, however, dismissed those claims.

He said that his son will honor his contract with Paris Saint-Germain first. After his deal runs out at the end of the season, the Argentine will make a call on his future. Jorge Messi said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"There’s absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We won’t do anything now — and we will decide at the end of the current season... I can guarantee that it will never be decided before the end of current season with Paris Saint-Germain."

He added:

“Leo Messi’s name is always used around — but we can guarantee that there’s nothing signed, agreed or even verbally agreed and it won’t happen now... It’s full of fake news around with no proof of what these ‘media’ say in public to invent stories and with zero respect — why don’t they check their news?"

However, recent reports suggest that Lionel Messi might actually be an Al-Hilal player next season. For Asian football fans, these are the most glorious times in the continent's history.

