Journalist claims Arsenal have effectively sealed deal for summer target, delay in transfer due to payment structure differences

Arsenal have completed Declan Rice's signing from West Ham United, as per CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs. However, they are yet to announce the star's signing due to certain differences in deal structure.

The Gunners, after failing with two offers, struck a permanent deal worth upto £105 million to sign the Englishman earlier this week. Manchester City tried to hijack the deal with a £90 million bid, but to no avail.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs shared his thoughts on Rice's expected signing and shed light on the announcement delay. He said:

"I think with Declan Rice it's only minor points around the payment structure but there is an agreement in principle in place. So, Rice will now wait for all the final negotiations to take place but there's a high confidence on all sides that it will happen extremely quickly, and Rice will be able to join up well in time for pre-season."

Jacobs claimed that Rice could be regarded as an Arsenal star, adding:

"So, that's really heading towards formalities now in terms of getting documents, signing them and ultimately, booking in the medical. I think we can describe Rice, at this point, as effectively a done deal."

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and West Ham are in touch with one another over the payment terms. David Moyes' outfit are keen to receive the initial £100 million within 18 months.

Should Rice join Mikel Arteta's side this summer, he could prove to be a stellar signing for them. He would displace Thomas Partey as their first-choice defensive midfielder in the Spaniard's 4-3-3 setup.

Rice, 24, helped West Ham lift the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League as a sort of parting gift. He has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 245 matches for the Hammers since his debut in 2017.

Jay Bothroyd earmarks apt Premier League destinations for 24-year-old Arsenal forward

Taking to Twitter, ex-Arsenal youth star Jay Bothroyd asserted that Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham United could prove to be a great fit for Eddie Nketiah this summer. He wrote:

"When Eddie signed a new 100,000-per-week deal, it was just to get him back under contract so they could sell this summer. To be honest, it's great for both parties, he needs regular football for his career. Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham would be good for him."

Nketiah, 24, has established himself as a vital squad member for his boyhood club since making his debut in 2017. He has helped Arsenal lift a total of two trophies so far, including the 2019-20 FA Cup crown.

A right-footed striker blessed with pace and shooting, the Englishman featured in 39 games across competitions last campaign. He scored nine goals and laid out three assists in 1859 minutes of action.

