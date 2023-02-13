Journalist claims Arsenal are willing to break club transfer record to sign £110 million-rated target

Arsenal are prepared to smash their club transfer record to sign West Ham United ace Declan Rice in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per transfer insider Dean Jones.

Rice, 24, has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world over the past three campaigns. Since becoming a regular starter for the Hammers, he has helped his side register respectable sixth and seventh-placed finishes during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

A tireless presence at the center of the park, the 39-cap England star is in the final 16 months of his contract at the London Stadium. As a result, he has popped up on Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City's radar.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones asserted that Arsenal are willing to break their transfer record of £72 million to sign Rice. He elaborated:

"I think Arsenal are definitely willing to break their own transfer record to sign Declan Rice, but I'm not sure they're going to go above and beyond the £100 million mark and break the British record."

Claiming that the Hammers' are hoping for £110 million, Jones added:

"I think West Ham will be hopeful that happens. They're hopeful that they can get £110 million. I can understand why they would set their stall out at that level. I'm just not 100% sure that it's realistic."

Overall, the UEFA Euro 2020 finalist has scored 11 goals and laid out 12 assists in 223 appearances across all competitions for West Ham.

David Moyes issues advice to Arsenal amid transfer rumors about Declan Rice's future

Speaking at a post-match press conference, West Ham United boss David Moyes claimed that Declan Rice's suitors would have to splash out more than Enzo Fernandez's £107 million fee. He said:

"Declan was a top player [against Newcastle United], he showed so many things. He's going to be a top player and undoubtedly, he'll be a British transfer record whenever he leaves West Ham United."

When queried if Rice's departure was inevitable, Moyes responded:

"I hope it's not! A lot's been said about it and when you see what's been happening with the transfer prices recently, I think Declan will be blowing that out of the water when we come around to it."

Rice, who spent eight years at Chelsea's academy between 2006 and 2014, was speculated to secure a winter move to Arsenal this season.

Poll : 0 votes