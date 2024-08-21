Journalist claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate does not want exit despite recent reports

Saudi-based journalist Abdulaziz Al-Asimi has rubbished claims that Sadio Mane wants to depart Al-Nassr following a fallout with Cristiano Ronaldo. The reporter insists that the Senegalese forward is comfortable at the club and harbors no thought of leaving at the moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr made headlines for the wrong reasons in the wake of their embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final last weekend.

First, fingers were pointed at the Portuguese superstar for that setback. Later, rumors started emerging about a fall-out between him and Sadio Mane.

A report from Foot Mercato (via Tuko) yesterday (August 20) claimed that the former Liverpool superstar is looking to part ways with Al Nassr because of the rumored beef. However, Saudi-based journalist Abdulaziz Al-Asimi has come out to condemn the rumors and provide clarity on the position at the club.

"Captain Sadio Mane is comfortable with his club and does not currently welcome any idea of leaving for another Saudi club. Good luck," the reporter wrote on his page on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sadio Mane is currently in his second season with Al Nassr. The Senegalese international joined the Saudi giants from Bayern Munich in a deal worth €30 million in August 2023.

The former Liverpool forward had a decent outing in his debut campaign bagging 19 goals and 11 assists in 46 across all competitions. However, he's yet to record a goal contribution after two games in the Saudi Super Cup this term.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net in each of his two appearances since coming back from the European Championship this summer. He scored the second goal in the 2-0 victory over Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals before opening the scoring in the 4-1 loss to Al-Hilal in the final.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane?

After watching yet another trophy slip out of their hands this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane will be eager to put that disappointment behind them as they gear up for the return of the Saudi Pro League this month.

The division will be back in action once again this Thursday (August 22), with Al-Taawoun and Al-Feiha scheduled to open the campaign with a clash at the Al-Taawoun Stadium. Al-Nassr will play their opening fixture against Al-Raed less than two hours later.

In what could be his final season at the club (his contract expires next summer), Cristiano Ronaldo will be expected to finally lead the club to the title. He's got a great attacking partner to wreak havoc on opposition teams. in Sadio Mane.

