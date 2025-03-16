Journalist claims key Manchester United man is due for late fitness test, unlikely to feature in PL clash against Leicester

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is reportedly a serious doubt for Sunday’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City. According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Cameroonian is set for a late fitness test and is not expected to start at the King Power Stadium.

Onana completed the full 90 in United’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the Europa League a few days back. However, he has since fallen ill, raising doubts about his availability.

Luckhurst posted on social media platform X (via GiveMeSport):

"Andre Onana faces a late fitness test and, as it stands, won’t be starting for Manchester United at Leicester tonight."

Andre Onana's possible absence will compound United’s goalkeeping crisis, with backup keeper Altay Bayindir and third-choice Tom Heaton also out through injury.

An academy product like Dermot Mee could get a surprise Premier League debut, given that United’s senior goalkeepers are unavailable. The Red Devils have now added another to a growing injury list, which already includes key players like Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, and Lisandro Martinez.

Injuries certainly haven't helped their plight this season, as they struggle with consistency in the league and sit in 15th place.

Manchester United and Leicester City face off at the King Power

Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy faces his former team today (March 16) as Manchester United head to the King Power Stadium. The Red Devils have already defeated the Foxes three times this season, including a 2-1 FA Cup loss in February, and the Foxes will be looking to avoid a fourth.

United have struggled this season, with their form nowhere near being consistent. They sit 15th in the table, though they are unbeaten in their last three top-flight games. A 4-1 Europa League victory over Real Sociedad midweek will also give them a lift for the weekend.

As for Leicester, they are in deep trouble. They have won only one of their last 13 league matches, and are placed 19th, six points below safety. They’ve been beaten in their past six outings at King Power and defensive shortcomings remain the chief concern: 62 goals conceded this season.

Both sides are in search of points. However, with Leicester battling at the foot of the table, it’s one that Manchester United will be hopeful of taking three points from, building some momentum while going into the end of the season.

