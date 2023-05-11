Journalist claims Liverpool might look to sign Arsenal transfer target after missing out on Jude Bellingham

According to The Telegraph's Sam Wallace, Liverpool might look to sign Arsenal target Declan Rice this summer after missing out on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Reds were heavily linked with a move for Bellingham before pulling out of the race due to Dortmund's £130 million valuation of the 19-year-old. The English midfielder looks set to join Real Madrid at the start of next season.

Rice, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in recent seasons. The Englishman, who currently plays for West Ham United, looks set for a move to a bigger club this summer. Rice was appointed as West Ham's club captain following Mark Noble's retirement last year.

Arsenal have been interested in Rice for a while now and have reportedly made him their number one target for the upcoming summer transfer window. However, they could face competition from Jurgen Klopp's side, who are looking to revamp their midfield. Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages podcast, journalist Sam Wallace said:

“It’s interesting because Arsenal have felt for a while now that he’s their number one target, but now in the shifting politics of transfer strategy he’s come into view for a few others. For years it looked like Rice would go back to Chelsea, that seems to be a difficult one now, but I could see the others being interested, especially Liverpool given that they missed out on Bellingham. He’s Arsenal’s number one target, they will really not want to lose him.”

Rice currently has a market valuation of €80 million (according to Transfermarkt). However, a deal for the player would probably cost any potential suitor close to €100 million as the Hammers will be reluctant to let go of their club captain.

A brief overview of Arsenal and Liverpool target Declan Rice's West Ham career

Declan Rice has been a mainstay at the heart of West Ham's midfield in recent times. Since making his debut for the senior team in 2017, he has made 239 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 14 goals and providing 13 assists.

The 24-year-old has made 44 appearances for David Moyes' team this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists. He has also represented the England national team 41 times already in his career.

It has been inevitable for a while that Rice won't stick around at West Ham for a very long time. Given the interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, a summer move could be on the cards for the highly rated midfielder.

