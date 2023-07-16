Journalist claims Manchester United are likely to offer Mason Greenwood to club on loan in order to sign priority transfer target

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United will look to offer Mason Greenwood as part of a deal to sign priority transfer target Rasmus Hojlund in the summer transfer market.

Apart from Andre Onana, Hojlund is another player that the Red Devils are keen on signing in the summer. Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering the team's attack and Hojlund has emerged as a priority target for the Manchester club.

The youngster bagged 10 goals and provided four assists in 37 matches for Atalanta during the 2022-23 season. Speaking about United's pursuit of Hojlund, Galetti told GiveMeSport:

"During the discussions on the Danish forward, Atalanta also asked for information on Mason Greenwood, who could temporarily leave the Red Devils this summer and who could lower Rasmus’ price tag, which is currently set at €60m. After the closure of the deal for Onana, United will focus on Rasmus."

Greenwood has been out of action since allegations of controlling and coercive behavior, alleged rape, and sexual assault by his partner Harriet Robson last year. However, he has been acquitted of all of those charges.

While he is ready to be back in action, taking the field for Manchester United straight away could thrust him into the spotlight once again. Hence, the Red Devils are looking to loan the player away.

Jose Mourinho reportedly contacted Manchester United's Mason Greenwood regarding a loan move

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a known admirer of Mason Greenwood. The Portuguese coach reportedly acknowledged Greenwood's talent when the player was still a part of the academy.

The Sun reported Mourinho had contacted Greenwood regarding a loan move to AS Roma in the summer transfer market. Speaking on the matter, a source told The Sun:

"Jose rang Mason’s dad and also spoke with Mason. He told him the best way out of his current situation is to start playing football — and that eventually all the hassle will fade away.

Mason was pleased that he got in touch and it has lifted his spirits. He wants to get back playing and is just waiting for United to tell him what the future holds."

Mourinho helped Roma finish as the runner-up in the UEFA Europa League during the 2022-23 season. He is looking to further improve the team, and taking Mason Greenwood on loan from Manchester United could help in that regard. However, Greenwood looks likelier to join Atalanta, as it stands.