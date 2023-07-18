Journalist claims Manchester United star is likely to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr for a meagre transfer fee

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is reportedly on the brink of a surprising move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. According to journalist Alex Crook, it could be for a meagre sum of £10 million.

Telles has seen his star wane since making the move to English football's top flight. The Red Devils had reason to celebrate when Telles made the £13.6m switch from Porto in 2020, as it was seen as a major bargain.

However, the Brazilian full-back's form dulled under the bright lights of the Premier League. In his tenure at Old Trafford, he has appeared just 42 times as a starter, punctuated by eight substitute stints in different competitions. He scored one goal and provided eight assists for the Red Devils.

During the 2022 summer transfer window, United signed Tyrell Malacia to provide competition to first-choice left-back Luke Shaw. As a result, Telles joined Sevilla on loan for the season. The 30-year-old full-back played an important role in Sevilla's triumphant Europa League campaign, but an exit from Manchester United remains on the cards.

Flamengo showed interest in luring him back to his native Brazil, whereas reports of a return to Portugal to join Benfica were quickly dismissed. However, it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are poised to win this transfer tug-of-war.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is a "verbal agreement" between the clubs. The shocker, however, comes in the form of the transfer fee, which Alex Crook divulged on talkSPORT. He said (via UtdPlug):

“We’re trying to get confirmation of the fee taking Alex Telles to Al Nassr, but I’m told it’s around £10m.”

In the aftermath of this potential departure, Manchester United have no plans to scour the market for a replacement. Tyrell Malacia has established himself as a viable challenger at left-back for Shaw, while the squad's flexibility ensures that any void left by Telles can be adequately filled.

Alejandro Garnacho pays tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, sparks buzz among Manchester United fans

According to Manchester Evening News, Alejandro Garnacho was spotted wearing an Al-Nassr shirt with the name of his childhood idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. This symbolic gesture showcases a special bond between the promising starlet and the legendary Manchester United figure, which left the club's supporters buzzing.

Ronaldo, whose departure from United to Saudi Arabia still echoes in the minds of the Old Trafford faithful, was an inspiration for Garnacho during his formative years. The Argentine prodigy has consciously mirrored Ronaldo's style on the pitch as well.

Garnacho wore the number 28 on his international debut for Argentina, which fans believe was in homage to Ronaldo. This happens to be the first shirt number Ronaldo held at United.

In a candid moment captured on video, Garnacho was seen leisurely kicking a football, all the while sporting an Al-Nassr shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo's name prominently displayed.