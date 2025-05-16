Journalist explains how Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's mentality is similar to Cristiano Ronaldo amid Lionel Messi comparisons

Journalist Guillem Balague believes Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has a mentality similar to Cristiano Ronaldo amid comparisons to Lionel Messi. The Spanish football expert believes the Spanish star's self-confidence and willingness to express himself prove that he has a mindset similar to that of the Portuguese legend.
In quotes given to the BBC recently about the 17-year-old wonderkid, Balague said:
"Lamine Yamal couldn't have been more different to Lionel Messi, Since he was a kid he liked to joke inside the changing rooms, he liked to express himself. The fact his parents separated a long time ago and his mother has been the lighthouse in terms of values and behaviour, his father is almost more like a friend - that allowed a player like him to have the freedom to go beyond what is expected."
Balague concluded by comparing the teenager to Messi's great rival, saying:
"A good example of that is Cristiano Ronaldo - he had no references and he thought he could fly and that he could be the best in the world and no one said to him 'no, you have to go to university etc'."
Lamine Yamal, who turns 18 in July, has established himself as a key part of his club and country's plans since he burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old. He recently helped Barcelona to the LaLiga title with an impressive season. He has bagged 17 goals and 25 assists from 54 games to help Blaugrana to a domestic treble.
How Lamine Yamal compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at his age
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players in the history of football. They have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards and scored nearly 2000 goals between them in careers that will be the gold standard for years to come. While the pair have etched their names in the history books, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal looks set to enjoy a career that could rival the pair's legendary achievements.
The 17-year-old Spaniard has already helped his nation to European silverware at Euro 2024. He shattered the record for the youngest player to score at the tournament. Messi and Ronaldo did not make their first international appearances for their nations until they turned 18.
Lamie Yamal has also made 100 club appearances, racking up 104 appearances for Blaugrana at this time. With the best of his career hopefully yet to come, fans will hope the Spaniard enjoys a career of similar length to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary runs.