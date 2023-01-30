Journalist makes bold claim on Arsenal’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo

Journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Arsenal are not considering making a second approach for Moises Caicedo after Brighton & Hove Albion made their stance clear on the player. Roberto De Zerbi's side do not intend to let go of Caicedo in January.

The Gunners previously made an offer of £60 million for the Ecuadorian midfielder. Chelsea were also interested in Caicedo. However, they saw a £55 million bid rejected and have since re-shifted their attention to Enzo Fernandez.

Caicedo, 21, has made 21 appearances for Brighton this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The Gunners are very interested in adding Caicedo to their ranks as they look to bolster their squad in a bid to maintain their status as Premier League leaders.

Caicedo could be used as the perfect backup for Ghanaian Thomas Partey. Partey and Caicedo could also play together in the middle of the park, which would allow Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to hand Granit Xhaka a more advanced role.

De Zerbi was recently quizzed about the player's future. He replied (via Sky Sports):

"I would like him to finish the season with us but we are ready to go forward without him, When you are 21 and you receive the request of a big team that is playing in European competition, I can understand."

Moises Caicedo put up a social media post amid interest from Arsenal

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion - Carabao Cup Third Round

Amid Arsenal's interest in Caicedo, the player put up a post on social media indicating he is leaving Brighton. It read:

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom (Brighton owner) and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

He further added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity.”

