Journalist makes incredible Real Madrid transfer claim involving PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Spanish journalist Jesus Gallego has claimed that Erling Haaland would have joined Real Madrid had they pushed for him as they did with Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos were keen on signing Mbappe on a free transfer and were chasing him for a long time. They even had two massive bids rejected by PSG in the summer of 2021 as the Ligue1 side were unwilling to let go of their prized asset.

Despite the best efforts of Florentino Perez and some Madrid players, Mbappe ended up penning a new deal at PSG. Gallego believes that Los Blancos should have gone for Haaland instead.

He told Cadena Ser:

"Real Madrid's big mistake was to go after Mbappé and go after him when they should have gone after Haaland. If Mbappé had not been targeted, Haaland would have gone to Real Madrid."

Haaland has been in top form since joining Manchester City in the summer. The Norwegian is the top scorer in the league and has already scored 25 goals – two more than last season's Golden Boot winners Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-Min.

Real Madrid linked with another move for Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly still interested in joining Real Madrid but will have to do a lot to get his dream move. El Nacional claim Perez is willing to make a bid for the Frenchman if he submits a transfer request at PSG and lowers his wage demands.

The Blancos president was quizzed about Mbappe snubbing a move last summer. He claimed that the Frenchman was not himself anymore. He told El Chiringuito TV:

"His dream was to play at Madrid, we wanted to do it last August and they didn't let him leave, he kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid and like 15 days before he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring, he is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes, he is offered other things, he is pressured and he is already another footballer."

Mbappe signed a three-year deal at PSG last year and has been in top form for the Ligue 1 side.

