Journalist provides crucial updates on Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita's Liverpool futures

Liverpool pair Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are currently in contract extension talks with their respective deals set to expire in the upcoming summer, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Firmino, 31, has been a crucial presence in the Reds' dressing room since arriving from Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015. So far, he has helped his current club lift seven trophies, including one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League crown.

Overall, the Brazilian forward has registered 107 goals and 78 assists in 348 games across competitions for the 19-time domestic champions.

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg claimed that Firmino has expressed his desire to extend his successful stint at the Merseyside outfit. He wrote:

"News #Firmino: Clubs from Saudi Arabia are still pushing but clear tendency now and at this stage: Contract extension with Liverpool! At least until 2025. He wants to continue at the highest level."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal are still pushing but clear tendency now and at this stage: Contract extension with Liverpool! At least until 2025. He wants to continue at the highest level.



This season: 21 matches/ 9 goals/ 4 assists …



#LFC @SkySportDE News #Firmino : Clubs fromare still pushing but clear tendency now and at this stage: Contract extension with Liverpool! At least until 2025. He wants to continue at the highest level.This season: 21 matches/ 9 goals/ 4 assists … News #Firmino: Clubs from 🇸🇦 are still pushing but clear tendency now and at this stage: Contract extension with Liverpool! At least until 2025. He wants to continue at the highest level. ➡️ This season: 21 matches/ 9 goals/ 4 assists …#LFC @SkySportDE 🇧🇷 https://t.co/llrG5GjyUF

Keita, on the other hand, has failed to maintain consistency at Anfield due to a host of recurring injuries. Since arriving from RB Leipzig for an initial fee of £52 million in 2018, the 27-year-old has scored 11 goals and contributed seven assists in 123 overall appearances for the Reds.

A press-resistant midfielder blessed with flair and passing, Keita has also lifted seven trophies while featuring for Jurgen Klopp's outfit.

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg shed light on the Guinean's situation:

"News #Keita: Been told that nothing is decided at this stage. Under certain circumstances a contract extension is not ruled out. More talks are scheduled."

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal @SkySportDE News #Keita : Been told that nothing is decided at this stage. Under certain circumstances a contract extension is not ruled out. More talks are scheduled. #LUFC News #Keita: Been told that nothing is decided at this stage. Under certain circumstances a contract extension is not ruled out. More talks are scheduled. #LUFC @SkySportDE 🇬🇳 https://t.co/KirZck6xO1

Apart from Firmino and Keita, Liverpool are also expected to lose three other squad members on free transfers this summer. James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adrian's deals are set to run out soon.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp comments on current dressing room atmosphere

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shed light on the team's spirit inside the dressing room. He said:

"The boys are good with each other, but that doesn't mean they can't be clear from what they want from each other. We are very clear with ourselves, we don't hide. We have to admit that we haven't played to our potential this season. That's where we want to go again. We don't want to turn time back, but we have to start again soon enough."

Since the resumption of club football after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool has registered just two wins in six games across all competitions. The club is currently ninth in the 2022-23 Premier League table with a paltry 28 points from 18 matches.

Poll : 0 votes