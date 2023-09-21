Journalist provides injury update on Lionel Messi after Argentine was subbed out in first half for Inter Miami against Toronto

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul has issued positive news after Lionel Messi's early substitution against FC Toronto in an MLS game on Wednesday (September 20). The Argentinian superstar was subbed off in the 37th minute after reportedly feeling discomfort in his leg.

However, Edul has said that the 36-year-old did not suffer a long-term injury. While Messi is not expected to feature in the next league clash against Orlando on Sunday (September 24), he's expected to play in the US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo three days later.

Edul said:

"Messi has no injury. He felt discomfort in the same area where he’s fatigued. His aim is to play the final."

Inter Miami suffered a double blow in the game. Before Messi's injury, Jordi Alba was also subbed off with an injury. He's also expected to miss the fixture against Orlando, but his future status remains unclear.

Meanwhile, fatigue is believed to be the key reason behind the 36-year-old Messi's removal from the game. Since his arrival, he has appeared in 12 games for Inter Miami in a two-month span. He also missed a game in his two-week international stint, sitting out the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia, and also missing the Herons' 5-2 loss to Atlanta United in the MLS at the weekend.

The Herons, though, managed to put in a strong performance against Toronto despite the loss of their talismanic striker. Finnish midfielder Robert Taylor, who subbed in for Messi scored two goals and set up another in the 4-0 win. The victory means Miami are now only five points off the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami manager issues update on Lionel Messi injury

Lionel Messi (right) was removed in the first half.

Inter Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino said that Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the upcoming clash against Orlando City on Sunday after the 36-year-old was forced off with a suspected injury against Toronto.

Alongside Messi, defender Jordi Alba was also subbed off in the first half. Martino hopes that both stars will be fit enough for the upcoming US Open Cup final against Houston Dynamo next week (as per MLS website):

“We have to go day by day, see the medical report, see what they themselves tell us. We’ll monitor them and we’ll think about it. Obviously, there’s no chance they’ll play on Sunday.”

About Messi's injury, he said:

"In principle, it’s a scar from an old injury that’s bothering him. The image brought with him from Argentina, there was no muscular injury.

"We also preserved him (against Atlanta), because of that. I think it’s exactly the same thing, it’s not a muscular injury. But I’m saying that more than anything because of a talk I had with him. … Maybe we need to be more cautious than what I’m saying."

Inter Miami play six games in the next 17 days before the October international break.