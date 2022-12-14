Journalist provides Lionel Messi fitness update as Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final edges closer

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul has provided a fitness update on Argentina talisman Lionel Messi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

La Albiceleste beat Croatia 3-0 in the last four on Tuesday (13 December) with goals from Messi and Julian Alvarez, who netted a brace. The side will face either France or Morocco in Sunday's (18 December) clash at the Lusail Stadium.

With five days to go for the all-important title decider, Argentina were given a day off, with the players' families visiting them, according to Edul, who provided the update on Twitter. He further stated that Messi finished well and that his physios 'didn't have to work at half-time'.

Montiel y Acuña están a disposición. Argentina tiene día libre. Visita de familiares y asado (como siempre).Leo Messi terminó bien. Los fisioterapeutas ni tuvieron que trabajar en el entretiempo.Scaloni guardó a Di María para la final porque el partido estaba resuelto.Montiel y Acuña están a disposición. https://t.co/G5UnjXR4Qd

The 35-year-old has been on a great run of form for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring five goals and providing three assists in six appearances so far. His tally includes a goal in each of their three knockout games so far against Australia, the Netherlands and Croatia.

However, Messi's best bit of the campaign came in the second half of their semi-final win over the Vatreni, when he ran from the halfway line before teeing up Alvarez for their third goal.

The 35-year-old has led his team admirably and he will look to become the first skipper since Argentine legend Diego Maradona to lift the World Cup trophy.

Argentina hoping to get third time lucky in a 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Since winning the 1986 FIFA World Cup title, Argentina have lost in their next two appearances in the final.

The first one was four years after their crowning moment as La Albiceleste's dream of retaining their title was quashed by West Germany, who won 1-0. Then in 2014, Die Mannschaft came back to haunt them in Brazil, securing another 1-0 victory over the South American giants.

Now, with Argentina in yet another World Cup final, they will be hoping to avoid a triple whammy and finally get their hands on the trophy. Messi was a part of their squad that finished runners-up eight years ago. He now has a shot at redemption in what could be his final outing in the competition.

