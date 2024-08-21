Journalist provides update on Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah's future amid interest from rival PL club

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Nottingham Forest are close to agreeing a fee with Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah. The Tricky Trees are leading the race to sign the English forward, and a move is increasingly likely.

Ornstein claims that Forest are close to matching the Gunners' £30-35 million valuation of Nketiah. They initially offered £25 million for the 25-year-old, who played no part in Mikel Arteta's side's season-opening 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Forest are in talks with Nketiah over personal terms ahead of a potential move. He was close to joining Ligue 1 side Marseille earlier this summer, but the deal collapsed because Arsenal wouldn't budge on the asking fee.

Nketiah has failed to take the permanent striker's starting role at the Emirates since breaking into the first team around seven years ago. He's appeared 168 times across competitions, bagging 38 goals and seven assists.

Arteta didn't name Nketiah when insisting he had a pool of strikers he could rely upon this season. The Spanish coach spoke after his side beat Wolves (via Sky Sports):

"I have faith in [Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus]. Leandro [Trossard] has played in that position...The best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them."

Given Arteta's comments, Arsenal will likely not replace Nketiah. He was a good option off the bench for the Gunners last season but is set to compete with Chris Wood and Taiwo Awoniyi at Forest.

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly prepared to fight for his place at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus could be playing for his future.

Gabriel Jesus has similarly dropped out of favor with Arteta, losing his place in the starting XI to Kai Havertz. The Brazilian frontman was given a five-minute cameo appearance in the win against Wolves.

Speculation has grown over Jesus' future throughout the summer after a frustrating 2023-24 campaign. He managed eight goals and as many assists in 36 games across competitions.

Many expected a new proven goalscorer to arrive at Arsenal this summer, but this hasn't happened. Jesus is now eager to fight for his future despite rumors of £60 million offers from the Saudi Pro League, per The Sun.

Jesus, 27, joined the Gunners from Manchester City in July 2022 for £45 million. He's coming into the final two years of his contract at the Emirates but plans to reclaim his spot in Arteta's team this season.

