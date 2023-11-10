Journalist provides update on Liverpool star Mo Salah's future amid rumours of a possible Saudi move

Journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's future amidst reports of his agreement to move to the Saudi Pro League next summer.

Football Insider reported that Salah's transfer to Saudi Arabia next summer is a done deal. The Egyptian was heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in the summer with the Jeddah-based side offering around £150 million for the winger.

Ornstein, however, has reported that Salah's departure is not set in stone. Furthermore, his report claimed that there are suggestions that the 31-year-old would stay in Europe and compete at the highest level.

Since his 2017 move to Liverpool from AS Roma, Salah has been the team's protagonist in the attack. He has scored 196 goals and has provided 83 assists in 321 appearances for the Reds.

Salah has once again been in good form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 16 games across competitions. His contract with the Anfield club will expire at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah named the Premier League Player of the Month

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for October. Salah scored five goals in three matches last month, helping the Merseysiders get seven points.

He scored a brace in the 2-2 away draw against Brighton & Hove Albion. Salah bagged another brace in the 2-0 home win against Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Egyptian scored once in the 3-0 home win against Nottingham Forest.

Salah has now won five Premier League Player of the Month awards in his career. He has scored eight goals and has provided four assists in 11 league appearances this season.

Jurgen Klopp's team, meanwhile, are currently third in the league with 24 points from 11 games and trail league leaders Manchester City by three points. The Reds will take on Brentford next in a Premier League home clash on November 12.