Journalist provides update on potential moves for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Liverpool's Mo Salah amid interest from Saudi Arabia

David Ornstein of The Athletic has refuted reports that Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League transfer window is closing tonight (September 7), with Sancho and Salah being in the news for different reasons. United manager Erik ten Hag told reporters that Sancho was not in his team for the Arsenal game due to wrong attitude in training.

The Englishman hit back with an explosive response, which is not expected to go down well with Ten Hag. Nevertheless, Sancho's immediate future at Old Trafford is not in doubt.

Meanwhile, Salah was the subject of intense interest from SPL giants Al-Ittihad this summer. GOAL reported that the Saudi side were preparing a blockbuster £200 million offer to test Liverpool's resolve, having had an opening offer of £150 million turned back by the Reds. The 31-year-old is contracted to Anfield till 2025.

With the SPL transfer window closing in a few hours, there were murmurs of Sancho and Salah potentially heading to Saudi Arabia. However, Ornstein said that the two moves aren't happening, tweeting:

"Jadon Sancho isn’t joining Saudi Pro League before transfer deadline tonight. 23yo admired but move not happening. Same applies for Mohamed Salah but #SPL interest in 31yo remains for future + good relations between all parties."

How have Manchester United's Jadon Sancho and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah fared this season?

Salah has had an impressive start to the season.

Jadon Sancho and Mohamed Salah have endured contrasting starts to the ongoing 2023-24 Premier League season with Manchester United and Liverpool respectively.

Sancho has had an indifferent spell at Manchester United since arriving from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund two summers ago. The trend continued this season, as the 23-year-old racked up just 76 cumulative minutes across three Premier League games. He was not in the squad in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Salah has made another impressive start to the season. After failing to extend his scoring streak on the opening day for a seventh straight season, the 31-year-old made amends by bagging two goals and as many assists in the next three league games.