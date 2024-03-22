Journalist reveals why Arsenal star did not join European giants despite 'appealing' offer

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson opted not to join AC Milan owing to his admiration for the Gunners, according to famed journalist Charles Watts.

After returning from a frutiful season-long loan deal at Feyenood, Nelson managed to impress Gunners manager Mikel Arteta in the 2022-23 season. He bagged three goals and contributed as many assists in 18 games, helping his team finish second in the Premier League.

After the end of last season, Nelson opted not to seal a free transfer away from his boyhood club. The 24-year-old attacker signed a contract renewal until June 2027, remaining as a rotational option for his team.

In his column for Caught Offside, Watts shed light on how the right-footed star was close to joining AC Milan past summer. Revealing the forward's reason of rejecting the Serie A giants, he wrote:

"Nelson was very close to leaving last summer when his old deal was running out. Brighton were interested, as were AC Milan. The offer from Milan was an appealing one to the winger and there were many who believed that he would end up moving to Italy. But Nelson loves Arsenal and Mikel Arteta was happy with the performances he produced over the second half of last season."

Suggesting Nelson could be offloaded this summer, Watts concluded:

"Arsenal didn't want to lose him on a free and so they pushed for him to sign a new deal and ultimately, he decided to stay put. However, I don't think that means he will definitely stay this summer. Interest remains in Nelson from several Premier League clubs. I don't think Brighton have gone away and if a good bid comes in from them or anyone else, I think the Gunners will take it."

So far this campaign, Nelson has started just four of his 22 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. He has found the back of the net once and registered two assists in 564 minutes of first-team action.

Arsenal-linked attacker opens up on future

Speaking recently to Swedish football website Fotbollskanalen, Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres addressed the transfer rumors involving him. He said (h/t Yahoo!):

"It's a sign that I've performed well. But it's not something I take too seriously, since it's just speculation. But of course it's fun. We'll see this summer. It's not something I know about myself, what will happen."

Since leaving Coventry City in a move worth around £21 million last July, Gyokeres has emerged as one of the most sought-after attackers in Europe. The 25-year-old has netted 36 goals and laid out 14 assists in 39 appearances across competitions for his team so far.

Apart from the Sweden international, Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on a host of other number nine options. They have been heavily linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, and Benjamin Sesko.