Journalist reveals why Lionel Messi pulled out the Thor and Black Panther celebrations after scoring for Inter Miami

TyC Sport journalist Gaston Edul disclosed that the Thor and Black Panther celebration performed by Lionel Messi was dedicated to the player's family as they are avid lovers of Marvel movies.

After scoring for Inter Miami in his second match against Atlanta United, the Argentina captain showed off a new celebration. Fans immediately noted that it was a reference to famous Marvel movie, Black Panther.

Edul has now revealed the real reason behind the celebrations as he said (via Albiceleste Talk):

“The Thor and Black Panther celebrations by Messi are for his family and his sons, because they like those Marvel movies.”

Messi has been in tremendous form since making his debut as an Inter Miami player. The Argentine superstar has so far scored seven goals and has provided one assist in four matches for the MLS club.

After scoring a free-kick winner in his opening game, Messi has netted braces in all of the following three matches for the Miami-based club. In the most recent game against FC Dallas, Tata Martino's team earned a penalty shootout win to book their slot in the Leagues Cup quuarter-finals.

The match ended 4-4 after regulation time with Lionel Messi scoring the first and the final goals for his team. Messi scored a spectacular last-ditch free-kick equalizer to make the scoreline 4-4. He also scored the first spot kick in the penalty shootout.

Messi and co. will return to action on August 11 as they play Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals. Inter Miami have won all four matches since Messi made his debut for the MLS club. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the winning run continues for the team.

Lionel Messi's MLS debut set to be delayed

Lionel Messi has already put the Leagues Cup on fire by helping Inter Miami reach the quarter-finals of the competition. The Argentina captain's debut in the MLS regular season, though, could be delayed.

Messi was initially set to make his debut for Inter Miami in the MLS on August 20 against Charlotte FC. However, as things stand, that date might be pushed back a bit as both teams have managed to reach the last eight of the ongoing Leagues Cup.

Hence, the match has been pushed back to an unspecified date.