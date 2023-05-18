Journalist reveals Shakira's 'ugly gesture' involving Gerard Pique and their kids before releasing new song 

A journalist has revealed that Gerard Pique was not aware of her children featuring in Shakira's latest video. The Colombian recently put up a video on her social media profile that shows her giving piano lessons to Milan and Sasha.

However, Pique was reportedly not aware of his children featuring in a song. He learned upon the release of the song on the same day as the rest of the world got to know about it.

A journalist named Lorena Vasquez has now revealed on the program Antena 3, after reportedly contacting Pique's entourage (via El Nacional):

"The most surprising thing of all is that Shakira has not asked permission from the other parent. Piqué got to know that his children were in the video clip the day it was published. He was not asked for authorization and his children had not commented on it either."

The gesture from Shakira has reportedly been received as a hurtful one from Gerard Pique and his family.

Their break up last year led to a lot of back-and-forth between the two parties in the media. The Colombian pop star even revealed a diss track aimed at her former partner in collaboration with Bizzrap.

Gerard Pique recently went to visit his and Shakira's kids in Miami

Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique's kids, Milan and Sasha, recently moved to Miami from Barcelona after the split with the former defender. Pique recently went to visit his children in the United States.

This came after the former Spain defender spent a luxurious holiday in Saudi Arabia with his current partner Clara Chia on the latter's birthday. Clara Chia is significantly younger than Pique. She is only 24.

Pique was reportedly spotted spending some time with Milan and Sasha in a luxurious hotel. He also spent some time with his children by the pool. However, he was seemingly unaware of his kids being featured in the music video.

Poll : 0 votes