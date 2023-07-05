Journalist says Arsenal were forced into payment compromise ahead of agreeing record-breaking Declan Rice deal

Arsenal have reportedly been forced to make payments over a much shorter timespan than they wanted to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. While the Hammers wanted the fee in two installments over the next 18 months, their London rivals wanted to make the payments over five years.

As per a report by Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, Arsenal and West Ham United have finally reached an agreement for the transfer of Rice. However, both sides have had to make compromises over the payment structure.

The Gunners wanted to make the payment over five years, but the Hammers rejected that structure immediately. The two clubs were in talks for over a week and finally agreed to get the payment done in 24 months over three installments.

Arsenal have agreed to pay a £105 million fee, including add-ons, and will pay the fixed £100 million of it over the next two years. The midfielder is expected to undergo his medical this week before completing the move to the Emirates.

Bothroyd claims Arsenal are getting a 'top, top player' in Rice

Former Arsenal footballer Jay Bothroyd has been full of praise for Declan Rice and believes that Arsenal are getting a top player. He claimed that the West Ham star is the perfect addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

He was talking to Sporting News this week when he said:

"Declan Rice is the man everyone is talking about. He's going to be the most expensive British footballer of all time and Arsènal are getting a top, top player — one of the best in his position. He's been magnificent at West Ham: their captain, their leader. And he was fantastic as they won the Europa Conference League. We haven't yet seen him perform on the biggest stage for a big club, and now he gets the chance."

He added:

"Personally, I didn't feel like Rice was the be-all and end-all. £100 million on a defensive player, who isn't a goalscoring midfielder is a lot of money. With Granit Xhaka and possibly Thomas Partey leaving, you need to bring in two top-quality midfielders. In the Champions League, Arsènal are not going to be in a position where they can rotate like they did in the Europa League last year."

The Athletic have reported that Bayern Munich and Manchester City were also in the running for Rice. However, the Cityzens walked away after their £90 million bid was rejected while the German side did not make an offer.

Poll : 0 votes