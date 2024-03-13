Journalist says Nike could give 25-year-old star the Michael Jordan treatment if he joins Real Madrid

Nike has plans to have Kylian Mbappe start his own line if he were to complete his Real Madrid transfer in the summer. Journalist Eduardo Inda of the Spanish digital newspaper Okdiario made the claim, as talks of a summer move for the French forward heat up.

Athletes often represent a particular sportswear brand; for Mbappe, the brand of choice is Nike. The Frenchman is not the first to be kitted by Nike, as Cristiano Ronaldo also belongs to the same brand.

Kylian Mbappe has long been touted as the future of football due to his unique skill set and quality on the pitch and for his commercial deals off it. The 25-year-old is a bonafide superstar with two FIFA World Cup final appearances and PSG's all-time goal record.

Nike is now preparing to hand him his own line, as they have done in the past with Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Rafael Nadal. The forward would have merchandise sold in his name and would be the first Nike footballer to experience this.

Inda told El Chiringuito that serious talks are being held at Nike over the creation of a line for Mbappe. This would make him only the fourth athlete to receive the honor.

"Nike, which is the brand that fits the player, is seriously considering creating a line of its own for the player once he signs for Real Madrid. This is a privilege that Nike has only given three world athletes. One is Michael Jordan, which has the main line. The second is LeBron James and third is Rafa Nadal. Kylian Mbappé could be the footballer that has his own line within Nike."

Mbappe is close to completing the free transfer to the Spanish side, which will earn him about €130 million as a signing-on bonus.

Brazilian superstar tips Kylian Mbappe for Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid

Brazilian legend and former Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo Nazario has said he expects Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or after he joins Real Madrid. The Frenchman is in talks with the Spanish outfit over a potential transfer and is said to be close to a deal.

Ronaldo recently spoke with Daily Mail, where he made his thoughts known on Mbappe joining his former club in the summer. He revealed his excitement at the prospect of the former Monaco man joining Real Madrid and expects him to succeed.

"We have to wait until it’s official before talking about it in detail, but everyone is excited about Kylian Mbappe in Madrid. He is an amazing player. He is going to be one of the best players in this moment. I think it’s a very good choice for him if he joins Madrid. I think he will finally get the Ballon d’Or if he joins Real."

Mbappe has 21 goals and four assists in 23 Ligue 1 matches this season for PSG and is the club's best goalscorer. The forward has finished in the top ten of the Ballon d'Or every year since his emergence, and could finally win one.