Journalist says Premier League giants are 'dark horses' to sign Arsenal target Youri Tielemans

Journalist Paul Brown has said that Liverpool are 'dark horses' to sign Arsenal target Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Tielemans is an important player for the Foxes. However, his contract is set to expire next summer and the Belgian could join another club in January for a meager fee.

Arsenal have long been admirers of the player. However, the Reds have now emerged as a new potential suitor for the midfielder.

Brown told GiveMeSport:

“A dark horse to watch out for here his Liverpool. I would not be surprised at all if we saw Liverpool make a move for Tielemans as a free agent.”

Jurgen Klopp's side have suffered persistent injury issues in the middle of the park since the start of the season. Naby Keita and loanee Arthur Melo are yet to return to full fitness. Hence, adding a player of Tielemans' caliber will certainly help the Reds.

Tielemans has played 17 games for the Foxes this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

Since his arrival at Leicester City from AS Monaco in 2019, the Belgian has played 175 games, scoring 27 goals and providing 25 assists.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks about Martin Odegaard

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Gunners go into the World Cup break five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Captain Martin Odegaard, however, won't be traveling to Qatar as Norway failed to qualify for the tournament. Arteta spoke about the player, as he said (via Arsenal's official website):

"Obviously, he has got two internationals before that so he is going to be committing with the national team. After that, we will try to prepare him in the best possible way. But we don’t know; when you are in the rhythm and when you are competing, sometimes it is much better.

"So the players that are here are going to need to compete and have enough fitness to be able to play in the right way against West Ham. We will try to prepare them that way."

Arsenal @Arsenal



Our Player of the Match...



🪄 Martin Odegaard 🪄 🗳 The votes are in!Our Player of the Match...🪄 Martin Odegaard 🪄 🗳 The votes are in!🏆 Our Player of the Match...🪄 Martin Odegaard 🪄 https://t.co/tWKS8Ujh1d

Odegaard bagged a brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Gunners won 2-0. Arteta said:

"It is [a big decision], he’s a leader in his own way, with his character, he’s a fantastic person, he’s a fantastic footballer and what he’s doing at his age is not easy. We’re really happy to have him."

Arsenal will face West Ham United at home on December 26 in their first game after the World Cup.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes