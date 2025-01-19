Journalist shares update on Darwin Nunez's future at Liverpool amid January exit rumors

Journalist James Pearce has shared an update on Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, whose future at Anfield has been uncertain in recent times. The 25-year-old is reportedly on the verge of an exit from the club this January, per rumors, but Pearce has revealed that his short-term future has been finalized.

According to Pearce's report (via GiveMeSport), the Reds will hold onto the striker for the rest of this season rather than let him leave in January. They did not receive any offers for his services, so an exit is no longer on the cards for this transfer window.

However, this does not mean the striker may not be sold during the summer. With his contract ending in the summer of 2026, his long-term future at Anfield is still in the air. The club may look to extend his deal, but this looks unlikely, following his struggle for consistent playing time this season.

Darwin Nunez has played 16 Premier League games this season, scoring just four goals and providing two assists. Most of these appearances have come off the bench, with the striker only starting seven league games. It is also worth noting that two of his four goals came in their recent 2-0 win over Brentford (Jan. 18).

Before this weekend, he suffered a goalscoring drought in the league, with his last goal coming in their 2-0 win over Aston Villa in early November. However, his recent heroics in the Brentford game will do little to ensure his long-term future at the club. Nunez will need to improve on his ability to find the net if Liverpool are to keep him on.

Arne Slot was full of praise for Darwin Nunez after Liverpool's win over Brentford

Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised Darwin Nunez after the super-sub's instrumental performance in their 2-0 win over Brentford. Despite coming off the bench and spending just 25 minutes on the pitch, he scored a brace in injury time (90+1', 90+3).

Slot spoke about Nunez in detail, praising the striker for his perseverance despite struggling for playing time at Anfield. He said (via club website):

"I think he's having a good season, where he scores goals, he works very hard for the team, he assists. But he's in competition with a lot of good players, so that's why he's not every single game on the pitch.

"But I'm very happy with him – not only because he scored today two goals but that, of course, helps – but I'm very happy with the other performances he put in for us as well."

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table with 50 points from 21 games. Their win over Brentford has put them six points ahead of Arsenal, who sit in second place.

