“Not everything is physical, there are other things that also have to be cultivated” – Journalist slams Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's other half Georgina Rodriguez has been slammed by renowned journalist and actress Nuria Marin for her presence at the Cannes Film Festival.

As a regular since 2019, after she began dating Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodriguez's constant appearances have ruffled a few feathers, notably that of Marin. In the 76th iteration of the globally acclaimed event, Rodriguez, adorned in an elegant ensemble by Ali Karoui, caught the eyes of many.

Drawing both accolades and criticism, her presence has stirred a buzz in the entertainment world. However, it was Marin who seemingly took particular offense. Even as Georgina Rodriguez held center stage, with many noting her beauty and expensive diamond, Marin was all too quick to levy scathing comments.

Noting the model's extravagant Cannes stay, Marin delivered an unexpected critique (via MARCA):

"Georgina has been preparing for the event for months. She's not an actress, but she parades on the red carpet. Really, I have to express my surprise at her poor English skills despite having all the facilities at her disposal for learning. After all, beauty isn't everything - not everything is physical, there are other aspects to cultivate as well."

Rodriguez, however, put forth a vision of undisturbed elegance. According to MARCA, she graced the red carpet in a mermaid-cut, grid-style dress, resplendent with gold stones.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram post with love emojis

Displaying affection for all to see, Cristiano Ronaldo's recent social media activity appears to be the final word on the whispers suggesting a rift with Georgina Rodriguez.

The superstar's demonstration of love followed closely on the heels of Rodriguez's breathtaking appearance during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

As the supermodel geared up for the prestigious event at the Hotel Martinez, she took to Instagram to share a sequence of captivating images. One captured Rodriguez basking in the French sunshine on her hotel balcony, while another found her indulging in a leisurely lunch within the comfort of her luxurious lodgings.

In a digital show of support, Ronaldo didn't hesitate to express his admiration, leaving a trail of heart emojis in the comments section of Rodriguez's post. This simple gesture has served as an affirmation of the couple's unity in the face of lingering rumors.

