Journalist urges FA to pay England boss Sarina Wiegman the same salary as men's team counterpart Gareth Southgate

Following the success of England Lionesses in the last couple of years, fans as well as journalists have started rating Sarina Wiegman the same as Gareth Southgate.

The England Lionesses caught major attention after they defeated Germany to triumph at the 2022 UEFA Women's Euros. Moreover, following the same momentum, they also took down Brazil to win the Women's Finalissima in April.

In addition to that, Sarina Wiegman's England Lionesses are currently on the verge of even more history by winning the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. They'll be locking horns against Spain in the final on August 20 (Sunday).

As a result of the improved results, the popularity of women's football has skyrocketed in the last two years. However, looking at the wages, Gareth Southgate earns a yearly salary of £5 million, while Wiegman only gets £400,000.

While England Lionesses have been acing consecutive tournaments, the men's team has provided disappointing results. They reached the final of the 2020 Euros, but they fell short against Italy. Moreover, they were eliminated in the 2022 World Cup by France in the quarterfinals.

Hence, the Guardian's journalist Suzanne Wrack has urged the Football Association to pay Wiegman the same as Southgate. The journalist has also raised her voice on the long-standing debate of equal pay.

"Wiegman can’t quite have whatever she wants, though. Pay equity with the England men’s manager, Gareth Southgate, is not on the cards anytime soon, despite her superior record and the FA’s desire to paint the sides as of equal value. Southgate is reportedly paid £5m a year, a significant uplift on Wiegman’s supposed £400,000 salary,” Suzanne Wrack said (via The Guardian).

The Journalist also pointed out Sarina Wiegman's success with the Dutch National team. She also won the UEFA Women's Euro with the Netherlands in 2019 and later guided them to the final of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Manchester United boss reveals that he's a huge fan of Sarina Wiegman

While speaking in the press conference ahead of their match against Tottenham Hotspur, Erik ten Hag has shown his support for England Lionesses boss, Sarina Wiegman.

"Firstly, it is great that a Dutch manager is doing a great job for England. So I am very proud of her, coming from the Dutch school. And of course, I am a supporter and fan of the England women’s team and I really cross my fingers and hope they return with the World Cup," Erik ten Hag said (via GOAL).

After winning the Premier League opener against Wolves, the Red Devils will be looking forward to recording their second win against Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham on Saturday (August 18).