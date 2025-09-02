Juan Foyth responds when asked if game against Venezuela will be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup qualifying match in Argentina

Juan Foyth has opened up on Lionel Messi's future with Argentina. The Inter Miami superstar could be set for his final FIFA World Cup qualifying games this month.

Argentina are set to face Venezuela at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on September 4. They will then travel to Guayaquil to face Ecuador at the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on September 9. The game against Venezuela could be Lionel Messi's final official match for La Albiceleste in his home country.

Ahead of the game, Juan Foyth was asked about this, and he answered (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“If Messi plays his last qualifying match against Venezuela, it will be a date that goes down in history. It’s wonderful to experience it so closely and share these moments.”

The Villarreal defender also spoke about the youngsters in the team, like Carlos Soler and Franco Mastantuono, saying:

“Soler and Mastantuono are very talented and mature players. They don’t seem their age, and it’s great to see new players coming through."

The Lionel Messi-led side sits atop the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying table with 35 points from 16 games. They are 10 points above second-placed Ecuador will finish as table-toppers even if they lose their remaining two games.

Lionel Scaloni on Lionel Messi's fitness ahead of Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers

Lionel Messi has struggled with injury issues in recent years, especially since his move to Inter Miami in 2023. The 38-year-old also missed a few matches for the Herons last month due to a muscle injury.

Ahead of Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers, head coach Lionel Scaloni was asked about Messi's fitness, and he answered (via Marca):

"It is evident that because of his age and the level he is playing at, if he had not taken care of himself as he did and did not have that gift, he would not make the difference he continues to make. The cracks are like that, same with Cristiano too. They are kids who today are maintained because they made a career according to their level."

Scaloni also stressed that Messi has earned the right to decide when to retire from the international team, saying:

"It must not be easy, as it was not easy for me to stop playing. We have to let him. He earned the right to decide when to do it and from our side he will have all our support."

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup but the plans could change if his injury concerns persist.

