“Jude Bellingham”, “50 Cent”, “Djokovic” - Real Madrid stars pick their celebrity lookalikes

The Real Madrid squad had a bit of fun after a training session as they answered questions about their respective celebrity lookalikes. The Spanish giants are preparing to face Getafe in their first league match back following this month's international break.The media team approached some of the players as they exited the pitch following their training session, asking them to name their celebrity lookalikes. Kylian Mbappe was the first to be approached and appeared to have been taken aback by the question as he failed to name any names.Brazilian defender Eder Militao was quick to name former NBA star Shaun Livingston as his lookalike while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois picked tennis legend Novak Djokovic as his. David Alaba went with himself after a moment's thought before teenage striker Endrick opted for American rapper 50 Cent.Argentine youngster Franco Mastantuono picked American rapper Eminem as his own lookalike due to their hair colour. Jude Bellingham and Brahim Diaz left the pitch together and answered with each other's names when asked. Vinicius Jr opted against picking anyone, laughing as he made his way into the dressing room area.Real Madrid are set to play for top spot in LaLiga when they make the trip to Getafe on Sunday evening following a win for rivals Barcelona. Los Blancos sit one point behind the reigning champions, who defeated Girona to momentarily reach the summit of the standings.Kylian Mbappe named in Real Madrid squad for Getafe clashReal Madrid have been handed a massive boost ahead of taking on Getafe in LaLiga as superstar forward Kylian Mbappe has shaken off an ankle problem. The France international has been included in the official travelling squad for Los Blancos and will be available to play in the game.Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during his side's most recent league game, a 3-1 win over Villarreal, and was forced off the pitch in the second half of the encounter. The 26-year-old returned to action with the French national team last week but had to come off with the same problem in their game against Azerbaijan. He subsequently pulled out of the squad, immediately returning to Madrid for treatment.Kylian Mbappe has scored 14 goals and provided two assists for Real Madrid across ten appearances this season. The former Paris Saint-Germain star won the league's Golden Boot in the 2024-25 season, his first at the Santiago Bernabeu, and has continued on a similar path this term.