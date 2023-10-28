Jude Bellingham allegedly sends X-rated message on camera after inspiring Real Madrid to El Clasico win

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham allegedly gave a profane message to the camera during the side's 2-1 win over Barcelona.

According to Madrid Zone on Twitter, the 20-year-old said to the camera:

"Let's f*cking get it!"

The midfielder was the star of the show yet again for Los Blancos, scoring a brace as they completed an unlikely win over their heated rivals in El Clasico. In a game where the visitors struggled to pose a threat in the first half, Jude Bellingham came up clutch to ensure his side took home all three points.

Barcelona took the lead early in the game through an Ilkay Gundogan goal. Bellingham first scored the equalizer in the 68th minute with a sensational long-range effort, giving Marc-Andre ter Stegen no chance.

The goal seemed to lift a Real Madrid side that were second-best for most of the game. In the second minute of stoppage time, Dani Carvajal's cross took a touch off Luka Modric and Bellingham was there to tap it home to complete the comeback.

He has now bagged 13 goals and three assists for Carlo Ancelotti's side across all competitions.

Carlo Ancelotti full of praise for game-changing Real Madrid star

Bellingham scored a brace to hand Los Blancos a famous win.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti heaped praise on midfielder Jude Bellingham after his sensational performance in the side's 2-1 win in El Clasico. Speaking after the game, the Italian lauded the 20-year-old's mindset.

He said (via press conference):

"(Bellingham) looks like a veteran out there because of his attitude. His first goal changed the dynamic completely of what was a difficult game for us."

“I can’t deny that we are all surprised with his vein of form, especially with his level and his effectiveness. He is everywhere on the field. Today he was stupendous and shocked everyone with his wonderful goal from the edge of the area."

Ancelotti went on to talk about Bellingham's goalscoring prowess, saying:

“Bellingham’s ceiling is easily scoring 20 or 25 goals this season,” said the Italian tactician. Even though we don’t think of him as a goal scorer, at the moment he is scoring a lot of goals but we are expecting goals from the strikers as well."

The English midfielder made the move from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million this season. He has hit the ground running with Real Madrid and is currently La Liga's top scorer with 10 goals.

He bagged a fantastic brace against Barcelona, equalizing first with a long-range effort before poking home a late winner. With the win, Real Madrid moved to the top of the table, four points clear of the Catalan side.