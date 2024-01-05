"Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world" - Carlo Ancelotti makes bold claim about Real Madrid superstar

Carlo Ancelotti has proclaimed that his Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham is the world's best player.

Bellingham, 20, has lit up La Liga following a €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer which made him the club's second most expensive signing in history.

The English midfielder has been handed an attacking midfield role by Ancelotti and has taken it in his stride. He's bagged 17 goals and five assists in 22 games across competitions.

Jude Bellingham has become the fastest goalscorer in Real Madrid's history with 14 goals in his first 15 games for Los Blancos. This eclipses that of Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Pruden Sanchez's previous joint-record of 13 in their first 15 matches.

It's been a remarkable start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu for the former Birmingham City academy graduate. One that Ancelotti believes has propelled the 2023 Golden Boy winner to the top of world football (via MadridXtra):

"Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world."

It's high praise from Ancelotti but it's hard to disagree given Bellingham's immediate adaption to life in Madrid. He's La Liga's current top goalscorer with 13 goals in 17 games.

The 27-cap England international is intent on leaving a lasting legacy in football. He said (via Forbes):

"I want to do everything in the game. I want to be a footballing icon, someone that is remembered, someone who changed the game."

Bellingham will hope to get his hands on silverware in his debut season with Real Madrid. His side are joint top of La Liga with Girona although they boast a superior goal difference of seven goals.

Los Blancos are also through to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League where they'll face Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig. Ancelotti's men face Arandina in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 and Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana.

Jude Bellingham reacts to Real Madrid's win against Mallorca

Real Madrid kept up their pursuit of the La Liga title.

Real Madrid made it three La Liga wins on the bounce by beating Mallorca 1-0 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday (January 3). Antonio Rudiger's header sent Ancelotti's side on their way to victory.

Jude Bellingham surprisingly failed to get on the scoresheet, but still impressed. He won seven of 10 ground duels and tried his luck with two attempts.

The young Englishman took to X following his side's 15th win of the La Liga campaign. He stated:

"Not our best but 3 more points on the board. Happy new year Madridistas!"

Real Madrid are next in action on Saturday when they face Segunda Federacion outfit Arandina in the Copa del Rey. Ancelotti may opt to rest Bellingham for that game with a vital clash against Atletico in the Supercopa de Espana on the horizon.