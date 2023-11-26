Jude Bellingham breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record after scoring in 3-0 win over Cadiz

Real Madrid poster boy Jude Bellingham added another feather to his cap as he broke a Cristiano Ronaldo record - for most goals in first 15 games for Los Blancos. The English midfielder was on target for his team as they claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Cadiz.

After his impressive start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu, Bellingham hit a snag when he picked up a shoulder injury against Rayo Vallecano last month. The youngster missed the next game for his club, as well as the international break with England, as he recovered from his injury.

Bellingham was restored into the starting XI for the trip to Cadiz after he was passed fit by the medical department. The 20-year-old had to wait until the 74th minute to resume normal service with a goal for Real Madrid to make it 3-0.

By scoring against Cadiz in what was his 15th game for the club, Jude Bellingham has now broken the record for most goals in first 15 games for Real Madrid. The record was previously jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Pruden, who managed 13 goals in that span.

The goal against Cadiz was Bellingham's 14th for Los Blancos, automatically making him their most prolific player ever in their first 15 games. The Englishman has continued to impress for the club and is considered one of the best midfielders in the world.

Jude Bellingham outdoing Cristiano Ronaldo for impressive Real Madrid

When Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham this summer, few people expected him to be the face of the club like Cristiano Ronaldo was. The English midfielder scored 11 goals and provided two assists in his first 12 league games for Los Blancos.

Bellingham has already achieved something Ronaldo never did by winning the 2023 Golden Boy award earlier this month. The former Borussia Dortmund man has impressed greatly since joining the club, helping them reach the top of the standings.

Against Cadiz, Bellingham did it all for the side, with one chance created, nine duels won, 100 percent tackles won, and three ball recoveries. The midfielder lasted 78 minutes on his return to first-team action before he was replaced by veteran Lucas Vazquez.

Despite being without several key players, including Vinicius Jr, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Kepa Arrizabalaga, Real Madrid won convincingly. Rodrygo scored twice and assisted Bellingham's goal for Los Blancos as they went above Girona.