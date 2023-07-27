Jude Bellingham breaks silence on crunching tackle from Lisandro Martinez after Real Madrid's win over Manchester United

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham spoke out after receiving a crunching challenge from Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez. The Red Devils took on Los Blancos in a pre-season friendly clash on Wednesday, July 26.

After committing the brutal tackle, Martinez seemed unapologetic, and the incident resulted in a brief scuffle between the pair. The Argentina international picked up a yellow card for the nature of the challenge.

However, things seem to have cooled down after the conclusion of the game. It was Bellingham's goal in the early stages of the tie that handed Real Madrid the lead. The club's new striker, Joselu, got on the scoresheet towards the back end of the clash, with the La Liga side completing a 2-0 victory over their opponents.

Speaking about the tussle with Martinez, the England international said (via Madrid Zone):

"I understand when 2 players come together, sometimes things spill over. I wished him well after the game and I respect him as a competitor."

The Premier League outfit came into the game on a high after defeating their English rivals, Arsenal, 2-0. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho sealed the victory on that occasion. Up next is Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United as far as a pre-season friendly is concerned.

Los Blancos will take on La Liga rivals Barcelona in their next game. The Catalan club will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 5-3 defeat to Arsenal in their latest pre-season friendly.

Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid's performance against Manchester United

Ancelotti in action

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke after Los Blancos completed a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in a pre-season friendly. Jude Bellingham got on the scoresheet early in the game, and Joselu completed the scoring in the 89th minute.

Speaking about the performance and how new signings are fitting in, Ancelotti said (via Real Madrid):

"We put in a good performance, especially in the first half. We played well and defended well. The second half was more controlled, with a good approach and commitment. Our team has a lot of physical and technical quality. The squad is very good and has improved with the new additions. We're complete."

The Italian tactician was also pleased with his new system that sees Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo playing as the two strikers in a 4-4-2.