Jude Bellingham breaks silence after getting injured in Real Madrid training 

Jude Bellingham has shared his thoughts on suffering an injury during Real Madrid training on Friday, August 23. The midfielder is likely to miss around a month of action due to the injury.

Real Madrid put out a statement on Friday that Bellingham has suffered an injury to the plantar thin muscle in his right leg. After the injury was confirmed, the midfielder shared a message on his social media handles, writing:

"Nothing I hate more than missing games but trying to see the positive side and maybe my body is telling me it needs a bit more rest after a busy year. I’m very frustrated but I’ll be supporting the lads like a fan until I can rejoin them again in my best and strongest form.

"Thanks for your messages of concern and support. Lots of love and Hala Madrid!"

Bellingham has been a key player for Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a reported fee of €103 million. He's scored 23 goals and provided 14 assists in 44 games across competitions for the club, winning four trophies.

The Englishman also provided an assist in their 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month. In his absence, the likes of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and Luka Modric are expected to deputize in the No. 10 position.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid attackers' affinity towards the left flank

Real Madrid boast one of the most lethal combinations of attackers in Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes. They are supported by Jude Bellingham from midfield. However, all four players prefer to play on the left wing.

This was also evident in their 1-1 draw at Mallorca in their La Liga opener where the left wing would be occupied, with the right side having empty space. Ahead of their clash against Real Valladolid on Sunday (August 25), Carlo Ancelotti was asked about this conundrum. He replied (via Managing Madrid):

“I think that’s the characteristic not only of this team, but the team in recent years. Vinícius’ presence means that we play a little more on the left wing because of the quality he has.

"Benzema liked to play on the left, central left, too. Bellingham too. Of course, but why would I say we have to play on the other wing when we’ve won two Champions League titles playing more on the left?”

Rodrygo's 13th-minute goal was canceled out by Vedat Muriqi in the 53rd minute in Real Madrid's clash against Mallorca. They will now look to bounce back at home as they look to defend their title.

