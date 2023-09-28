Jude Bellingham and Christopher Nkunku react as Dominik Szoboszlai scores stunning goal for Liverpool in 3-1 Leicester City win

Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 in the fourth round of the League Cup, thanks to a stunning goal from substitute Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungarian midfielder, who joined the Reds from RB Salzburg in January, scored with a long-range strike. The shot hit the crossbar and bounced in, giving Liverpool the lead in the 70th minute.

After Szoboszlai found the back of the net, the Liverpool midfielder took to Instagram, posting a picture of his game-changing moment with the caption:

"B A N G !."

Szoboszlai’s goal was praised by his teammates and former colleagues on social media, including Jude Bellingham and Christopher Nkunku.

Bellingham and Nkunku wasted no time showing their appreciation for Szoboszlai's heroics. Bellingham commented with a resounding "Boom" accompanied by a fire emoji, while Nkunku chimed in with "Szoboo" and a rocket emoji. Their reactions mirrored the sentiments of fans who had witnessed a spectacular performance on the pitch.

Leicester led the EFL Cup tie until the end of the first half through a third-minute goal from Kasey MaAteer. But the Reds came back strong in the second half, with Cody Gakpo scoring the equalizer in the 48th minute of the game. Szoboszlai, who came from the bench in the second half, scored an absolute screamer outside the box to give Liverpool a match-deciding lead.

Szoboszlai has been part of Liverpool's starting X1 in all Premier League games this season, scoring one goal in six appearances. While in his Europa League and EFL Cup debut, Szoboszlai has come from the bench to support the team.

Liverpool's victory was sealed when Diogo Jota's deft flick from a burst down the right by Jarell Quansah secured their fourth consecutive 3-1 win and their seventh successive win across all tournaments.

Jurgen Klopp hails Dominik Szoboszlai's impact after latter's goal seals Liverpool's EFL Cup progress

Jurgen Klopp praised Dominik Szoboszlai for his spectacular goal against Leicester City on Wednesday, September 27, helping Liverpool secure their place in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Klopp couldn't contain his admiration for the 22-year-old's impact, saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"Since the first minute of training, it was pretty impressive. He's a top bloke, really. A top guy. Easiest step into the team, dressing room-wise and stuff like this. Very naturally confident boy. That helps but there's super hard work, and that's what you saw today."

Szoboszlai's rocket-like strike showcased his exceptional skill and provided a glimpse of what he brings to Liverpool's midfield. Klopp added:

"You can see that in Premier League games; everyone tries to block him. But super goal... Long may it continue."