Jude Bellingham dubs Real Madrid women’s team star as GOAT after her brace against Barcelona women

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham has praised his side's female star Caroline Weir after her heroics against Barcelona Femeni on Sunday, March 23. Real Madrid's Women's team claimed a historic 3-1 win over their illustrious opponents, with Weir scoring twice in the closing stages.

Bellingham, who is on international duty with the English national team, took time to show his support for the female team of Los Blancos after their win. The midfielder dropped a comment on Weir's Instagram post after the game, referring to her as the GOAT.

Jude Bellingham hails Caroline Weir after her display against Barcelona

Weir came off the bench to help Real Madrid Femenino record a first-ever win over Barcelona Femeni since their creation five years ago. They had lost all 18 prior meetings with the Catalan club, making the win on Sunday all the more significant.

Fresh off a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Arsenal Women in the UEFA Women Champions League, Scotland Women's international Weir inspired her side to another huge win. They became only the second side to defeat Barcelona Femeni this season, earning rave reviews for doing so.

Barcelona had claimed an 8-1 aggregate win over their opponents in the Copa de la Reina earlier this month and were expected to have an easy ride through. Caroline Weir had other ideas as she came off the bench, and scored in the 87th minute and in stoppage time to seal a 3-1 win for her side.

Jude Bellingham has been known to support women's football, as he sent a message to the England Women's team, the Lionesses, after their FIFA World Cup final defeat in 2023. Real Madrid Women are only four points behind their rivals with seven games left to play, and the Englishman will be willing them on to claim the title.

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to battle for Spanish rising star: Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head over the signature of Spanish teenage sensation Dean Huijsen in the summer, reports claim. The Bournemouth man has become one of the most sought-after defenders heading into the summer window amid his sterling campaign with the Cherries.

Defensa Central reports that both Spanish giants are interested in the 19-year-old, whose release clause is around £50 million. They would have watched him make his full debut for La Roja against the Netherlands in Valencia, and seen him provide a fine assist for Lamine Yamal in extra-time.

Huijsen is wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea in the Premier League, and was in a similar situation four years ago, while he was on the books of Malaga. Both Spanish giants tried to sign him, but he opted to move to Italy with Juventus. That move paid off, and the teenager will hope to make the right choice when the time comes again in the summer.

