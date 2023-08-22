Jude Bellingham features among three highest-selling Real Madrid jerseys right now: Reports

Jude Bellingham has proven to be a hit on and off the pitch for Real Madrid after his high-profile signing from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Los Blancos coughed up €103 million in transfer fees to bring him from Dortmund to Madrid. The move has already paid dividends, with the Englishman scoring three goals and providing an assist in his first two La Liga games.

According to Marca, Bellingham's No. 5 shirt is among the three highest-selling Real Madrid jerseys right now. Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior (23) and French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (20) complete the list.

It shows that Real Madrid are, at least for now, smoothly transitioning into the new era without feeling the absence of their veteran superstars. Fans have also taken a liking to the new crop of players, with Bellingham (20) being an instant favorite at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The former Birmingham City midfielder has also become a regular fixture in Carlo Ancelotti's XI at the expense of Toni Kroos and/or Luka Modric. Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde could also potentially be considered above the two veterans in the pecking order.

The Italian tactician, however, has refused to label Modric (37) and Kroos (33) as second-string players. The two club legends were set to become free agents this summer but ended up signing new one-year deals.

Jude Bellingham chose No. 5 at Real Madrid because of Zinedine Zidane

Jude Bellingham was handed the No. 5 shirt at Real Madrid this summer after the number was vacated by Jesus Vallejo, who joined Granada on loan.

The Englishman's preferred No. 22 wasn't available as it is currently worn by Antonio Rudiger. After his new number was confirmed, the former Borussia Dortmund star told reporters, via Marca:

"I want to thank Vallejo for giving me the number five. I have said many times how much I admire Zidane and I am honoured by the legacy of this number that inspires me."

Zinedine Zidane, of course, is widely regarded as one of Real Madrid's greatest-ever players. The Frenchman registered 49 goals and 68 assists in 227 games for Los Merengues during a five-year stay which ended in 2006.

Zidane, who wore No. 5 at Real Madrid for the entirety of his stay in Madrid, largely played in a similar position as Bellingham. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner was a playmaker who was constantly creating chances for his teammates and getting into scoring positions.

Bellingham has been doing just that and is on course to become one of the finest midfielders the sport has seen in decades.