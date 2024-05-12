Jude Bellingham hails Real Madrid teammate as the 'best in the world' during La Liga trophy parade

Midfielder Jude Bellingham has hailed Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior as the best player in the world during the side's La Liga trophy parade. The Spanish giants took to the streets of the capital city on May 12 to celebrate their league triumph with the fans, who came out in numbers.

Barcelona's 4-2 loss to Girona was the final nail in the coffin. The result handed the Madrid giants an unassailable 13-point lead.

Real Madrid super midfielder Jude Bellingham, addressing the fans during the parade, said (via ESPN):

"Thank you for your support and your affection this season. One more big game at Wembley, and we're going to win. Come on Madrid!"

He also claimed (via Madrid Xtra):

“Vinicius is the best in the world.”

This comes after Vinicius's impressive performances helped the Madridistas to a UEFA Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich. The Brazilian was also crucial to their La Liga title charge, as he helped them with 13 goals and five assists in just 24 league games.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hails Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior could win the Ballon d’Or this season. The Brazilian has been one of the key players for Los Blancos this season, who are on course to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Speaking to the press ahead of their recent league win over Granada, the Italian said (via Reuters):

"He's doing a great job. He's still got the Champions League final to come and then he'll be at the Copa America. He's very close, and if he has positive results in both competitions, he could well win it (Ballon d'Or)."

Ancelotti added:

"Before I came to coach Madrid, I saw Vinicius on TV and I thought what an incredibly talented player he looked. When I arrived here, that much was clear, and he's improved on many things to enhance that talent."

Real Madrid have already won La Liga. They could potentially win a 15th UEFA Champions League crown as they face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.