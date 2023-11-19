Jude Bellingham and James Maddison in awe of Liverpool superstar's performance on international duty

Jude Bellingham and James Maddison hailed compatriot and Liverpool fullback Trent-Alexander Arnold for his performance in England's win over Malta on Friday, November 17.

Alexander-Arnold performed brilliantly as a midfielder in the Three Lions' 2024 Euro Qualifiers at the Wembley Stadium as they won 2-0. He had four shots, created one chance, completed 2/3 dribbles, and completed all eight of his long balls. He also made one clearance, one interception, and five recoveries, winning the Player of the Match award.

After the game, Alexander-Arnold shared an Instagram with the caption:

"Friday Night Lights"

Bellingham commented under the Liverpool man's post with a white heart. Maddison, meanwhile, commented:

"10 dog"

This is in reference to Alexander-Arnold playing well as a No. 10 which he has done for England in recent games.

The Three Lions, meanwhile, cruised to a 2-0 win over Malta, having already qualified for the 2024 Euros prior to the game. Enrico Pepe's own goal gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute after some good work from Phil Foden. Harry Kane doubled their lead in the 75th minute.

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold on his new role for England

Trent Alexander-Arnold has often faced criticism for his defensive frailties while playing as a right-back despite his attacking prowess. He has, however, started to play as an inverted fullback for Liverpool since the end of last season.

The 25-year-old has also been registered as a midfielder for England and played in the position for them in recent games. After the win over Malta, the Liverpool vice-captain spoke about his place in the game, saying (via Mirror):

“The Malta game was one I felt was a big opportunity for me. I knew I needed to perform.

"I had spoken to the manager and he explained to me there could be a potential opportunity in midfield, going forward for me. When I heard those words, it ignited something within me. There was a chance for me to take it and I think that’s what I did."

He added:

“I’ve played around 20 games for England. I’ve had some opportunities, I’ve had minutes. But now, I feel like there’s a real opportunity for me, especially in a role that I think will get the best out of me.”

Overall, Alexander-Arnold has played 22 games for England, registering two goals and five assists. He will next be in action when they face North Macedonia on Monday, November 20.