Jude Bellingham joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario in impressive feat after scoring in Real Madrid win over Girona

Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario in an exclusive club after scoring in the 4-0 La Liga win over Girona on Saturday (February 10).

Bellingham, 20, netted a brace either side of half-time after Vincius Junior had opened the scoring inside six minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu. Rodrygo Goes applied the coup de grace in the 61st minute as Carlo Ancelotti's side went five points clear at the top after 24 games.

Jude Bellingham's first goal - 10 minutes before half-time - was his 15th of the La Liga season. In the process, he joined Ronaldo Nazario, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale as the only Los Blancos plyers to score 15 league goals in their first season at the club.

All four players are bonafide Madrid legends, going on to score over 100 goals, except Van Nistelrooy (64). Hence, Bellingham is certainly in good company as he looks set for a long and successful career with the La Liga leaders.

With his second of the night, Jude Bellingham moved on to 20 goals for the season, with 16 coming in the league and four in the UEFA Champions League, where Los Blancos had a perfect group-stage campaign.

How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario score for Jude Bellingham's Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid'a all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 games across competitions between 2009 and 2018. That's a staggering average of exactly 50 goals every season.

The Portugal captain scored only 33 times in his debut campaign, a mark Bellingham could surpass by the end of the season. Ronaldo's most prolific season at the club was in 2014-15, when he netted 61 times across competitions, producing six straight seasons of at least 50 goals.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo Nazario scored 103 times in 177 games across competitions for Real Madrid between 2002 and 2007. The Brazilian scored 30 times in his debut season in 2002-03, while his most prolific season came the very next campaign, when he netted 31 goals.